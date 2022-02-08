By Benjamin Njoku

Popular TV host and film maker, Frank Edoho has said that he’s a better presenter now even as he returns as the host of the repackaged television game show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.’

Speaking after the unveiling ceremony, in Lagos, Edoho said viewers should expect nothing short of a good show from him.

“The show is coming back with a lot of twists and turns. I am no longer the presenter you used to know. I am a better presenter now than before. And I am now the lifeline, ” Edoho said..

The new season is expected to commence in March 2022 and will run for 52 weeks.

The return of WWTBAM is coming with a bang that would create lasting memories in the audience’s minds.

Recall that Frank Edoho had hosted the show from its inception on October 8, 2004 debut until September 2, 2017.

Also speaking at event, the Managing Director of UP, Agada Apochi, said the show is rebranded to thrill the audience.

“We are sponsoring Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to entertain, educate and excite Nigerians.