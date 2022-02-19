President Muhammadu Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will launch a new National Plan of Action (NPoA) to strengthen democracy and good governance for the country’s economic growth and development.

Buhari also said that he will stop at nothing to stabilise Nigeria in the area of infrastructure, agricultural revolution, and victory over corruption.

The President spoke when he met with African Heads of State and Government at the Africa Peer Review (APR) Forum during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer of New Partnership for Africa Development (AUDA-NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, yesterday quoted the president as saying this in a statement titled, ‘The Country Review Report of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

The statement reads, “Nigeria has been peer-reviewed for the second time with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance and responded accordingly.

“The review has come at a critical time in the history of the country. The report was far-reaching and encompassed various segments of the socio-political economy.

“President Buhari assured that the government will launch the report for effective implementation of a National Plan of Action (NPoA) to help address the challenges identified in the report, strengthen democracy and good governance for economic growth and development.

“Despite the challenges the country is currently facing, tremendous progress and success have been made in many areas, particularly in infrastructure development, agricultural revolution, humanitarian services, fight against corruption and so many more for which Nigeria was highly commended at the 31st APR Forum.”