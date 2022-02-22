.

Begs stakeholders to market APC

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has pleaded with his members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to market the party in the state.

The governor stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Oguike Nwachukwu, on Monday in Owerri, at the APC, stakeholders meeting held at the party secretariat.

The governor said his government has challenges and was rising to address them.

According to the governor’s CPS, “His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State of returning the ruling party to the people.

“The Governor said the Gospel of the ruling party, APC, will be marketed based on the Government’s actions and drawn from the accomplishments of its Shared Prosperity mandate. He expressed delight that the Government rose to the leadership and developmental challenges and is working assiduously to address them.

“We will not only market our party as insurance salesmen who only talk. We will market the party from the actions and activities of the Government of Imo State so that the party will be more attractive to other States in the Zone”.

“Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to inform intending party members that the door of the APC in Imo State is open and that the Party is more united than it had ever been.

“Everyone must play the role of moving the party forward, shared prosperity comes with shared responsibility”, said Governor Uzodimma, as he harped on working to bring development to the entire State, including the Ngor Okpala people,” he assured.

Speaking earlier, the Imo APC Chairman, Dr Ebere Macdonald, commended Governor Uzodimma for the massive support and unity that he inspires within the Party. He assured the party faithful of a healthy and improved reward system that gave credence to their exceptional contributions to its success.