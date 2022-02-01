By Joseph Oso

IKEJA Electric Plc, yesterday restated its commitment towards increasing power distribution to 24 hours across its business unit. This came as the company commissioned another business unit in Shomolu, Lagos State.

The ground breaking event witnessed the presence of the Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kola Adesina, Chief Executive Officer, IE, Mrs. Folake Soetan, Engr. Hafeez Momoh, Director of Power, Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, and Chairman, Odi-Olowo Community Development Committee, CDC, Shomolu, Chief Remi Ugo Amuludun.

READ ALSO:2023: Timi Frank advises PDP presidential aspirants to focus on issues

Speaking on the development, Adesina stated that the company has increased its supply to 22 hours. “It is possible to have 24 hours power supply and its a journey we are embarking on. IE has moved from 10 hours power service to 22 hours service. So, definitely, we will get to 24 hours constant power supply. If other countries are doing it we can do and we will do it.

This year, we are highly committed to selling more energy to customers so as to enjoy longer hours of services. We are committed in ensuring that when faults are detected, we are able to remedy those faults in a faster, earlier, quicker, and easier manner to make life comfortable for our customers”.

He added that the purpose for the newly commissioned business unit was “to ensure that staff are given a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere where they can have the opportunity to think and interact in a manner where they can exchange ideas and also solve the problems of customers. He assured that the company will ensure and continually provide quality services to its customers.