By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Renowned Muslim scholar; Sheikh Ahmad Gumi whose Kaduna home was gutted by fire, has appealed to the concerned authorities to educate the public on the use of fire prevention appliances and extinguishers.

He told journalists that it was part of a female school in his house that was affected, the physics Lab precisely where computers and other educational instruments were burnt.

He said ” we thank Allah….we don’t know the number of the fire fighters..We’ve the fire extinguisher but we don’t know how to use it,” he said.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW:

FIRE GUTS PART OF SHEIKH GUMI’S RESIDENT

This is to confirm a fire outbreak in Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi’s residence. While the cause of the fire which lasted for about 4 hours has not yet been ascertained, we can confirm that no life was lost. However, contrary to media reports the fire did not affect the second part of the large building where the Sheikh and his family reside.

For clarity, part of the big edifice, an upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female Secondary School, KHULITUL BANAT GIRLS COLLEGE which was founded by Gumi while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house.

The side that was completely destroyed by the fire is the upstairs of the girls college. The well equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and 4 classrooms all in the upstairs of the building were all destroyed by the fire.

The source of the fire is not yet known.

The Kaduna State Fire Service must be commended as they responded almost promptly to distress calls but even before they arrived the fire has consumed virtually all the upstairs section. Nothing was removed.

The downstairs of the school with many classrooms and offices is not touched by the fire.

Sheikh Gumi and his entire family including his domestic staff were NOT affected and did not sustain any injury as a result of the unfortunate disaster.

As we investigate to find out the cause of the fire, we thank all well wishers that came almost immediately in hundreds to provide assistance in putting off the fire and to sympathize with Sheikh Gumi. We also thank many others from outside Kaduna that keep calling in demonstration of love and concern.

Even as we share the concern of many well wishers that this happens to the only school dedicated purely for girls and with emphasis in inculcating decency and supporting the girl child, we give gratitude to Allah and belief that no matter the cause(s), it was designed by Allah to happen.