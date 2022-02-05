.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Area Commander of the Nigeria Customs Service, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, has sent a note of warning to unrepentant smugglers operating in the state that the command now has all that is required to clamp down on their activities and bring them to face the wrath of the law.

Chedi sent the warning while speaking with pressmen on the achievement of the command in the year 2021, shortly after the January edition of the Customs/Community Consultative Forum at the commands headquarter on Thursday.

Making reference to the large quantity of rice, vehicles and other items worth about N70 million seized by the command in January alone, Chedi warned smugglers to desist from smuggling activities to avoid wasting their resources, saying that “no matter how tricky a smuggler may be, we will definitely get at them, more especially now that we have everything that we need to operate properly.”

The seized items in January 2022 alone with duty paid value of about N70 million includes

10 vehicles worth N24.2 million and other items (comprising of rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, foreign milk, bales of secondhand, PMS motor spirit, and foreign jack knives) worth N45 million.

Chedi urged citizens involved in the illegal business to seek instead “the several viable alternative ventures and incentives provided by the government for citizens to thrive without engaging in the illegal smuggling activities.”

The Katsina Area Commander, thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Rtd. Colonel Hameed Ali for “his generosity and magnanimity in ensuring that the command now has enough vehicles and other relevant equipment needed to be able to suppress and subdue the menace of smugglers in the state.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, ably represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, commended the efforts of the Area Commander, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, in the last one year, acknowledging that “things are normalizing gradually under his leadership.”

He urged citizens in the state to cooperate with the Nigeria Customs Service by doing what is in the best interest of the state and the country at large

The monthly Customs/Community Consultative Forum of the Katsina Area Command is aimed at sensitizing the public on customs anti-smuggling activities and also to serve as a deterrent to those engaged in the illegal smuggling business in the state.

