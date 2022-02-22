By Nwafor Sunday

The above statement was made by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Emma Powerful.

On Tuesday IPOB issued a statement, disclosing how the Department of the State Service, DSS refused Kanu’s family and lawyer access to him.

Vanguard had reported how DSS had allegedly refused Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and his Special Counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor access to see him.

However, holding on that, Kanu’s brother queried the rationale behind the denial. According to him: “I have been denied access to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB leader) in two separate occasions at the Department of State Security Services Abuja.

“It goes to show that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life is in grave danger. It remains the order of the court that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB leader) must be seen twice weekly, Mondays and Thursday.

“Why can’t I see him ? Has he been killed or poisoned? There must be proof of life. We demand a proof of life”, he later posted on his Facebook page.

Similarly, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, who took to his Twitter handle, demanded explanations for the action of the DSS which he said was suspicious.

“Last Thursday, we were not allowed visitation with Onyendu because, according to DSS, the “special special squad” in charge of visitations went on “outside assignment.

“They asked us to come on Monday (yesterday). Now, we are at DSS. They are telling us the same thing. We disagree!”

Supporting Kanu’s brother and his lawyer, IPOB, in a statement titled: Nothing should happen to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB, obtained by Vanguard, called on “the international community and all diplomatic missions in Abuja to be aware of the provocative actions of DSS. Nobody should blame IPOB for anything because the Nigeria Government and its security agencies have pushed us to the wall enough.”

Read the full statement below:

Nothing should happen to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and prophet of our time has drawn to the refusal by the DSS in Abuja to allow family members and lawyer to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU during the routine visitation in DSS custody on Monday.

We also recall that the DSS did not also allow family members and lawyer access to our leader last week Thursday when they went to see him.

We, are therefore, putting the world on notice, that if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, Nigeria government and its security agencies should be held responsible for the bitter consequences of such avoidable scenario. By then they will understand that our peaceful disposition is never a sign of weakness!

Our legal team visited DSS Abuja on Thursday last week but the DSS refused to allow them to see our leader. Today again, Monday 21st of February, 2022, Nigeria DSS denied them access to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

For now we are not sure of his state of health or if he is still alive at all. DSS should open up and tell the world why they are shielding our leader from the family and Lawyers. Have they eliminated Mazi Nnamdi KANU ?

We are informing the international community and all diplomatic missions in Abuja to be aware of the provocative actions of DSS. Nobody should blame IPOB for anything because the Nigeria Government and its security agencies have pushed us to the wall enough. DSS must know that if anything happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, the consequences will be catastrophic.

Nigeria government and DSS Director should also know that Nnamdi KANU is prisoner of conscience and should not be tampered anyhow and there is no option for them than to release him unconditionally or they bear the consequences of keeping him in their custody for so long in Abuja.

The whole world should take note of this atrocities both the Amnesty International and all reputable Human Rights Organisations across the world because his detention is going to bring dangerous action in Nigeria in the near future.