Dayo Johnson Akure

Contractors awarded different projects by Federal Government at the Police Staff College, Jos have cried out to the government over unpaid money spent on the projects.

They pleaded with the Federal Government to help them pay the fund running into millions of Naira expended on the project at the Staff College, Jos Plateau State years ago.

Their spokesperson, Lasisi lshola while speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said they have written several letters to the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Consultant on the need to pay the money expended on the project.

Ishola said some of the contractors have died over the unpaid loan obtained from banks to execute the project on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to him “!t would not be in the interest of the people who borrowed money from financial institutions to finance projects not to get paid after the project its have been executed.

He said the projects are in different percentage completion and it would be a disservice to the government to abandon the projects after funds have been committed to it.

The contractors appealed to the Federal Government to pay the money so that the remaining contractors would have money to offset the loans in banks and would be saved from unnecessary embarrassment from the financial institutions.

Ishola said several letters written to federal agencies over the unpaid contact sums have remained unrealized putting the contractors in a precarious situation.

He, therefore, pleaded with the Federal government through the Inspector General of Police to come to the aid of those who executed projects for the government not to die before being get paid.

