By Shina Abubakar

THE faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, rejected the result of the party’s primary, held last Saturday.

The Governor Abdulrasak Abdulrahman-led committee had, after the governorship primary election, declared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the exercise.

However, the faction, led by Rasaq Salinsile, in a statement, said it will appeal its outcome.

The statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Agboola, reads: “We put it on record, the fact that there were so many anomalies, all of which, incidentally, we have made known before Saturday’s event.

“We put on record that as at the day of the election, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, our governorship aspirant, was not allowed to have access to the membership register by which the exercise took place.

“By this, he was denied knowledge of how many members the party had as of the day of the election which is contrary to morality and the law.

“We put on record the fact that many people were disenfranchised, as APC members who trooped to the election centres with their membership slips, could not find their names on the register.

“Contrary to the guidelines, accreditation did not take place in many election centres while result sheets were unavailable. We are therefore convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat.”

