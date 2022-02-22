Governor Nyesom Wike

By Ike Uchechukwu

The All Progressives Congress APC, Chairman in Cross River, Alphonsus Eba Esq. on Tuesday disclosed that the party and the people of the state would no longer allow further intimidation by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state adding that their peace-loving disposition should not be taken for granted.

Eba who was reacting to what he described as an affront on the people of Cross River also alerted the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba that Gov Wike has become a huge security threat and risk to Cross River and the people will no longer accept such.

Recall that during the Flag off of Campaigns for Ogoja Yala Federal Constituency & Akpabuyo State constituency, Gov Wike had berated APC for its alleged plot to stop the rally.

Briefing journalists at the APC party Secretariat State, Eba declared the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike a security threat to the state over his utterance during the rally at the Calabar Sports Club.

His words:” We shall no longer tolerate any attempt of further intimidation by whomever and by whatever name, the people of Cross River shall resist his coming to the state because he is a security threat, risk to the peace of the state.

“We are open to play decent politics as well as allow the opposition PDP to play their game but we shall not allow further intimidation.

“I’m using this opportunity to put the world on notice, I am appealing to the IGP, COAS and DSS that Gov Wike of Rivers is a security risk and threat to the peace of Cross River

“We do not want confrontation with any state governor, we are a peace-loving state but that should not be taken for granted, i want to say enough is enough.

