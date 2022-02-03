.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

SUSPECTED kidnap syndicate, has confirmed their involvement in the recent kidnap operation at Onigari on Lagos-Ibadan expressway which led to the death of a 45-year old man, Oluwatosin Anwajoye.

Vanguard reports that the suspects confirmed that they were involved in the January 7th this year kidnap incident that happened at Onigari area of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The leader of the motorcycle riders, Bashiru Abubakar made this revelation at Oyo state Police headquarters in Ibadan during their parade by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko.

Abubakar who said they were playing different roles for the kidnappers which include supplying foods and drinks, further added that they receive N10,000 each after the operation.

Also Read:

Others are Babuga Umaru, Mohammed Umar, Tambaya Usman Shehu, Aliyu Umaru and Isiaka Ibrahim.

While speaking, the police commissioner said the command arrested another kidnap syndicate on the Ijebu-ode-Ibadan expressway and another three gangs of serial armed robbers in Ibadan.

She said the command had recorded many achievements through intelligent gathering mechanisms and purposeful driven intelligence.

According to her, “In a swift response to the evolving trends of crime particularly robberies, ritual killings and highway abductions, and as the lead agency on internal security, the command through purposefully driven intelligence, redefined its operational and tactical architecture to engage these challenges with strategic partnerships with relevant sister agencies and other non-state actors, hence the string of successes achieved.

“In this vein, deliberate intelligence-driven decisions have been made with the aim of intensifying efforts at ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties across all nooks and crannies of the state.

“These actions shall include; amplified convoy patrols, highway visibility policing and patrols, enforcement of the ban on sirens and covered number plates for unauthorized persons, increased layers of supervision for field operatives and the establishment of Student Desk Offices across Area Commands to oversee “Police-Student” related affairs,” she stressed.

The victims were, however, at the police command to identify their kidnappers.

Vanguard News Nigeria