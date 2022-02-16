.

— Ogun couple arrested with human parts

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The couple that was arrested with human parts in the Leme area of Abeokuta, Ogun State had confessed that the person killed was a friend of his wife, noting that they sold the victim’s head for N70,000.

The couple, 43-year-old Kehinde Oladimeji and his 35-year-old wife, Adejumoke Raji, confessed that they killed the wife’s friend after cooking noodles for her.

It would be recalled that men of Ogun State Police Command in the early hours of Saturday arrested the couple for having fresh human parts in their possession after a complaint lodged at Kenta Police station.

Oladimeji, who confessed at the Ogun State Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, said his wife singlehandedly killed her friend and dismembered her body parts, after which they both sold her head to someone in Ibadan for N70,000.

“There was a day my wife invited her friend, a lady, to our house for a visit. The first time she came was on a Tuesday, she came that particular day and went back home.

“The second time she came was a Thursday. That day, my wife cooked noodles and eggs for her, which she ate. Later, the lady went into the bathroom to shower.

“But when it was getting dark that day, I inquired from my wife when her friend would go home, but my wife said she was weak and would need to lie down to regain her strength. I sat in the backyard, but when I returned to the room, I realised my wife had killed her friend and dismembered her body.

“When I asked her why she did that, she told me that the lady had offended her a long time ago. The person who bought the head came from Ibadan. His name is Oluomo.

“I have a friend in Ibadan, who is popularly known as Omo Baale. He told me he needed a human head, but I told him I didn’t have such a connection or anybody who can help facilitate it.

“My wife heard the discussion and asked me how much the man would pay for the human head. I told him he was ready to pay N70,000. I never knew my wife had made up her mind to get the head.

“As you can see, I’m not a strong person. When the incident happened, I wanted to kill myself.”

