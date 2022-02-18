…waterways becoming very dangerous daily

By Ike Uchechukwu

Irked by unpleasant security issues bedeviling Cross River State, the State’s National Assembly Caucus Chairman, Sen. Gershom Bassey has vowed to establish a “State Security Trust Fund” in 2023 if he becomes the next governor of the state.

Sen.Bassey made the promise while reacting to issues of insecurity in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, he stated that the activities of sea robbers, kidnappers were taking a huge toll on boat operators, commuters who ply that route.

He said that the Calabar-Oron waterways are not safe as the activities of kidnappers are taking their toll on boat operators and commuters.

According to him, some women traders were kidnapped and their goods stolen while just a month ago a boat full of passengers was hijacked and the passengers kidnapped into the swampy forest along the Calabar River.

His words: “State Security Trust Fund will adequately equip our security agencies and amplify their efforts, promote adequate investment in the security infrastructure, technology, equipment, and training. Also, provide an effective sharing formula of security votes”.

“It is going to be zero-tolerance policy on crime in the state and a significant crackdown on all the criminal activities that threaten the peace and security of the people, their property and effective governance.

“We must collaborate with the Federal Government and advocate for the proper demarcation of boundaries where community clashes persist and create active integration of grassroots involvement into the security architecture of the state,” he stated.

