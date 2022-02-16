By Festus Ahon & Ochuki Akuopha

A 27-year old suspect, Chikwudi Emerenin who was arrested by police operatives in Delta State for his alleged involvement in the killing of a retired police officer, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan, Oguta Local Government Area, Imo state, has revealed they attacked their victim because they saw him as a threat to their Biafra struggle.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali who disclosed this at Asaba, said the 27 years old suspected member of the syndicate that killed the retired police officer, was arrested by operatives of the command who acted on intelligence gathered that he and his gang were hibernating somewhere in Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

He said the suspect who is an escapee from Owerri prison, was arrested on 12 February 2022 at about 9 pm.

Ali said “He (the suspect) also stated that he is related to the late police officer and that the

leader of the gang is called “Mega Bush”.

“The suspect also revealed that the late officer was killed because he was a strong stakeholder and a titled man in the community and owing to the fact that he was a retired police officer, they saw him as a threat to their Biafra struggle hence they decided to kill him.

“The suspect, Chikwudi Emerenin is also suspected to be part of the syndicate that beheaded a vigilante member in Owerri and used his head as a ball some time ago.”

The late retired police officer was a former Officer in Charge, Legal of the Delta State Police Command.

