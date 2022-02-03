…As Adani people thank governor for approving Type-3 Healthcare Centre

The people of Ugbene-Ajima community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State said they have seen a great light under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration after living in darkness prior to the inception of the present government in the state.



The elated people of Ugbene-Ajima, led by their Leaders of Thought, Traditional Rulers, and representatives of the women and youth groups, made the assertion on Thursday when they paid a visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, to thank him for infrastructural projects in the community as well as human capital development, after decades of neglect.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for the construction and asphalting of the 26.665km Ukpabi/Nimbo/Ugbene-Ajima/Eziani access road, disclosing that “it is the construction of this road that enabled our people to see a great light”.

Delivering an address on behalf of Ugbene-Ajima community, the President, Ugbene-Ajima Federated Union, Hon. Dr. Romanus Ezike, stressed that the benefits of the road to the people cannot be quantified, thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi for making it possible for them to see a great light after living in darkness.

“Today is remarkable in the history of the people of Ugbene-Ajima community because it marks the actualization of our efforts to thank the governor for making it possible for our people that lived in darkness before the government of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State to see a great light”, he said.

The community also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the approval of Akibite-Agu Autonomous Community, Ugbene-Ajima and presentation of Staff of Office to HRH Igwe Romanus Eze.

They equally appreciated the governor for appointing their sons and daughters into government positions.

The people therefore declared their unalloyed support for the governor in respect of his political engagements as well as his untiring efforts to maintain peace and deliver more democratic dividends to the people of Enugu State, reassuring him that “the people of Ugbene-Ajima community are solidly behind you”.

In a similar visit, the people of Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA were also at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for approving the construction of a Type-3 Primary Health Care Centre in the community.

Led by the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, the people of Adani equally thanked the governor for other interventions of his administration in the community such as the revitalization of Ada Rice Farm Settlement, which the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Matthew Idu, an indigene of Adani, disclosed that “work is going on seriously in Ada Rice”.

They pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has increased concentration of development in Adani through the construction of 2.7km road in the community, ongoing reconstruction of Ada Rice Farm Settlement Bridge and rehabilitation of the canals for irrigation, among others, adding that the governor has been empowering their people in so many ways.

The Adani people, who expressed their joy over the approval of a hospital in the community, further appreciated the governor for the emergence of their son and Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon. Nnadozie, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Local Government Chairmanship election in the state.