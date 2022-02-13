By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

In this interview, Prof. Benjamin Osisioma, the 12th President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, speaks on his achievements since he assumed office eight months ago. Excerpts:

Congratulations on the conferment of Emeritus Professor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on you. It has been a long journey. How has it been?

I retired in October 2020 as a full time Professor of Accounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University. But at the 204th Senate meeting, the university appointed me Emeritus Professor of Accounting. It is like God has brought me to the zenith of my professional pursuit, both academically and professionally. Academically, I am not just a retired Professor, but also an Emeritus Professor, professionally. I am not just a professional Accountant, a Fellow of not less than ten professional bodies, but also the President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. I don’t ascribe any of these things to excessive cleverness, I see them as a token of God’s grace upon my life because men can make their toils and struggles, but only God grants the increase.

When I came into office as ANAN President in April 2021, I saw that there were very unique challenges facing us. ANAN has celebrated its 40th anniversary and we have so much to show for it. When ANAN was about to start, people castigated everything about it, but 40 years after, people now look back and say we have become the standard, people now measure the standard with where we are and what we have achieved. So, we greatly thank God. We were the first professional accountancy body in black Africa to have a College of Accountancy. O

ur reason behind this was simple, that if you do not train, you have no right to examine, that when you teach and instruct, you impact and add value to people’s lives, then you subject them to test and know if they have imbibed what they have learnt. If there are five professional courses, you will have five professional ways of examining them, and we said we will not examine only by training, we will rather train and examine. And so we set up the College and we took a cue from the Scottish School of Accountancy, Institution of Chartered Accountants of Scotland which set up their schools where you go for refresher courses; so, if you are a professional in the field, three months in a year, you go to the schools to refresh and return to your place of work to remain relevant. We also looked at what the Law School does. On graduation from the university, you go to the Law School and you are called to the Bar; and we said we could marry these two ideas to direct the standard we are going to run by. That is how we came about the idea of the Nigerian College of Accountancy.

It is the only one in black Africa, and we have celebrated it to the point that the International Federation of Accountants (IFA) came to look at what we are doing and that trip was led by then-Chief of Operations, COO, Alter Presslow, who is currently the CEO of Pan African Federation of Accountants, PAFA. Today, we a reference point in IFA. And we have their permission now to export the idea to some African countries to have them train their professionals. When we went for the African Congress of Accountants at Marrakesh, Morocco three years ago, some contributors, after hearing what we were doing at the College, said with the College of Accountancy, they had solved over 50% of accountancy problems facing Africa in training. Last year we added another feather to our cap. We are now grooming our members to become professionally qualified and, after you are professionally qualified, you can now go to our university and get your master’s and PhD. Very soon, you will have a flood of professional accountants with PhD who will become a reference point for the profession. Our commitment is to build the nation, we are looking at the economy of the future, we are looking at the finance and commerce of the nation, we are saying that accountants hold, if you like, the jugular, the nerve of the nation’s economy, and we are not going to betray the trust.

Covid-19

Also when I came in, we decided to do a lot of things in the light of the Covid-19 protocols and experience. So much has happened, it was difficult to get a large number of people to attend programmes and, in fact, there was a state we were to go for MCPD, and the governor there denied us permission because of the Covid scare. It happened in another state but we insisted we must keep our heads above water. Every year universities and polytechnics turn out hundreds of thousands of accountants to be trained to become professionals; that is part of the challenges we have faced in the past eight months. Now you asked what we are going to do in the year ahead. Actually what we are going to do in the year ahead is rooted in what we have done in the past eight months. Because of the Covid scare, it is no longer fashionable to bring thousands of people into one hall and put them there for three, four, five, six days.

So what did we do? We cut the period into half, Monday to Wednesday instead of Monday to Friday. And not only that, we fragment it so that we don’t have everybody coming at the same time. We have even decided to refine it further this year. We used to have one mandatory continued professional development exposure, once every two months, February, April, June, August, October, December, six times a year. Each geopolitical zone has one. The idea is to go round the country. We take the profession to the people such that at the end of each year, we would have touched every geopolitical zone. But this year, we are improving on it; we are going to have eight exposures instead of six. Instead of having one single team all through the year, we are breaking it down into four different themes.

The first one we call Contemporary Development in Public Sector Accounting and Financial Management, Here the emphasis is on public accounting and information management. We cover the entire gamut of lessons and we hold it in two places, Abuja on February 28 and March 2, 2022, and Owerri August 29 to 31. You can see how staggered it is so that if you are interested in this area, you can go for the one we have in Abuja, and if you miss it, you can attend the one in Owerri. The second topic is Dynamics of Corporate Reporting and Governance. Here also there are two exposures, Yenagoa from April 4 to 6 and Sokoto, October 24 to 26. The third one is what we call Contemporary Auditing, Governance, Forensics and Ethical Conduct. You can go to Bauchi May 23 to 25 for that or Lagos December 5 to 7.

The last one for the year is Technology Impact on Accounting Practice which will hold in Ibadan July 4 to 6, 2022 and Makurdi November 14 to 16. You can see that throughout the year now, we have virtually broken it up and applying practical training for our members. We believe in training, we believe in education, we believe in executive development, we are impacting lives with knowledge and skills so that they will continue to be on the cutting edge of their professional practice. But let me tell you the icing on the cake for the year. We have worked on a digital hub. A couple of months ago, there was IFAC assessment, they did what they call Digital Readiness Assessment for Professional Accounting Organizations. We assessed ourselves and we scored well, but not up to the mark and so we decided to apply ourselves in the challenge to the task and we committed consultant professionals and members who are skilled in ICT to work with us in this direction. We have now erected something that will happily launch you into the world at large and we are hoping, God helping us, to formally launch this digital hub in April. In doing this, we have consulted with our friends, including the CPA of Ireland ACCA. In fact, when we discussed with the ACCA Country Representative in Nigeria, after listening to what we have done so far, he confessed that we have gone farther than they ever imagined.

What this digital hub is all about? Is it reducing all our activities to digital interface, so you don’t even need to meet face-to-face to resolve your problems, you can sit in the comfort of your home and do your business?

We are moving to a point where we are teaching our professionals at home, we will examine them at home; so we are using technology to supervise. At times, people think how possible can it ever be, knowing how Nigerians think? Permit me to tell a little story. A long time ago, there was this German diplomat in Nigeria who wanted his child to take a public exam in Germany and he hired a Nigerian lecturer to prepare the girl, teaching her until the day of the exam. The public body in Germany sent the questions to the parents to keep until that day when the parents will bring it out and the girl will write and they will close and send it back to Germany. If it were a Nigerian family, is it not very likely that they will go and hire people to come and answer the questions for the girl? But this man kept the daughter strictly to the rules of the examining body. That is the way it ought to be and these are some of the things somebody will begin to wonder, why are they talking about digital examination? How will we do it? We use technology to survive; once you make a wrong move, the computer will warn you, “you are moving degrees away from the focus of the paper, you better concentrate”. It warns you once and twice and logs you off and you will lose touch with the paper, and there are many ways to bring the computer into the controls. We did a test run in January and we wished it achieved 100% success but it did not but we achieved quite some success because we discovered that we could take 300 students to take the exam digitally with supervision and everything. The problem is that the larger the band width and the larger the ICT technologies there are to support that large number and we had up to 1, 800; so we are working on it and hoping that by March exams we would have perfected that. This is perhaps the highest point of what we are doing and we want to work on it and refine it. It is taking quite some money.

University

There is something else we are doing. We started in April 2021 and when I came in, the university and College were all sharing the same campus and I knew that, that kind of thing could cause trouble and, besides, the NUC does not joke with accreditation; once they tell you what must be on the ground, they mean it. One of their requirements is that there must be 100 hectares of land where you are going to site a university. We have at Kwal 148 hectares of land. So we decided to carve out 100 hectares for the university and develop the remaining 48 hectares for the College of Accountancy, so we are not starting a new College of Accountancy. This is a success story that has lasted more than 40 years but we are re-enacting it, re-engineering it, recreating it, reinvigorating it. We have started developing a new College right now, we started with the administration building which is going to be three floors. We thought it would have been delivered this February, but we are running a little bit behind schedule; perhaps it can take a month or two more to get completed and then we are working towards getting off the ground.

On your assumption of office, one of your goals for the Nigerian College of Accountancy was erecting a befitting structure and employing technological innovations to improve accounting education. Has that vision been achieved?

We have built a new gate so that you can now come into the university as distinct from the College as they had one entry gate before now. The university took over all things the College had. We are now creating a new entrance for the College, a new wall, and, happily too, a new ICT center is coming up. We are also reaching out to all our friends, construction companies should come and help us with internal roads, multi nationals should come and write their names in gold by putting one building or the other in that place. These are some of the things we are trying to do, but, unfortunately, Nigerians don’t ever feel that patriotic, most of us think of what we can get out of the system rather than what we can put in. At my age and my stage in life, I am more interested in the legacy that I can leave behind. What am I looking for again? All I want to do is to sow a seed and, after we have passed, people will say “you passed through this way”. Meanwhile there are other issues we are involved with. One of these we have done in the past which we are also gearing for in the days ahead is rebranding in a very definite way, we are adding stimulus, muscle to the image of the association. You know that some of us at our age are not excited about the social media. In fact when the talk about Instagram, we ask “which one is telegram, twitter?” There is the tendency for us to look down on those things, but let the truth be told, these are the conveyors of information today and you think it is beyond you to know them. The information they pass can do so much damage to you that you wish you had listened to them or know them. So we decided also to face the social media, we have hired people to work on these things and they are putting together our image at that level in a very definite way, advertising what we are doing. One of the things that perhaps I may talk about later that has always pained me is that ANAN has people, we have people in government, the private sector, we have people everywhere but there is a problem of complacency that I don’t understand. You have this thing and you sit down as if you don’t have anything. We almost act as if we are inferior and I used to tell people that when I was Director General of the College, without any professional qualification, with just your degree you can get to anywhere you want to get to in the world. You don’t need a professional certificate, ICAN, SEMA, or all of that to make it in life. With your degree you can cut a path for yourself. Now that you have a degree and on top of it you have a professional qualification, I see no reason why you will not be successful. Just trust yourself and advertise yourself, don’t lie hidden, it is difficult to really lay my hands on why we are behaving the way we do. And you know the funny thing, some people think ANAN is very much inferior to ICAN, but none is inferior to the other.

How do you resolve the dichotomy between ANAN and ICAN at the federal level?

By the grace of God that dichotomy is no more in existence; so many young accountants want to belong to the two bodies. Some are coming from ICAN to ANAN and some are going from ANAN to ICAN. Let me tell you a story about one of our brightest stars. He went to our College and qualified as an ANAN member and he was teaching in a university very close to Abuja and one lecturer will come into class and solve a problem and say “this question is ICANIZED not ANANIZED”. He said “ICAN is the bone, ANAN is nothing”. Do you know how he reacted? He went and registered for ICAN and cleared ICAN at one sitting and dumped the certificate and held unto ANAN certificate. It is just a matter of what you want to put into your practice. So we have discovered that the issue is no longer whether you are ANAN or ICAN, there are good accountants in ANAN, there are also good accountants in ICAN, and there very bad accountants in both ANAN and ICAN, all you need to do is to hold your skills and apply them. One of the sweeteners for the past years is that we started having a very good understanding with ICAN and I hope we can continue to have the understanding. For the first time in living memory, ICAN and ANAN held a joint executive committee. Why should we be attacking each other when the sky is large enough for every bird to fly and both of us belong to IFAC, and if IFAC in New York hears that two of their leading members in Africa are cutting each other down, what impression will that create about us? We have always said it time and time again that if ANAN and ICAN work together, we will lead the profession better and globally, we have enough skilled personnel whichever brand.

Bill

We have done a lot of things in 40 years and we feel that we need to formalize them with a Bill. We are putting the Bill together and we already had the first reading in the Senate and we hope that in months ahead, we will go on to public hearing and get the Bill passed and the President assents to it. With this, the changes we have made to ensure smooth running of the professional body will be reflected in form of law. It is quite imperative and it has been a very busy year, eight months I have been on my toes and, of course, I am not a very young man. I used to tell people that if you are above 60 trying to be a professional body President, it is not an easy job for old people, but it has been a good and actually exciting experience for me. It is like a voyage of discovery and God has been helpful to us.

Eight months in office, what do you consider your major impediment towards achieving targets?

We have made quite some progress, but the major drawback has been finance. But we have people, our problem is how to mobilize a groundswell of members who will now get onto the thick of things and help to chart the course to progress and I tell them, when my time is due and I am leaving office, I will say this is what we have achieved, not what I achieved because the people are there. And as we go on, we discover that there are people far more experienced than we are.

