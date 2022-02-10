By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River state Chapter of All Progressives Congress ,APC Youth Lobby Group has asserted that it has no intention to annihilate or kick out old people from politics stressing that they need their wealth of experience to govern well.

Also ,the group has concluded plans to mobilize 50,000 young people in the state for a youth summit scheduled for February 19, 2021.

APC Youth Lobby group chairman, Local Organising Committee, Mr. Oden Ewa, disclosed this while briefing Journalists yesterday in Calabar.

“We want the world to know that our intentions is not to to annihilate or kick pout old people from politics or governance ,infact we need their wealth of experience to succeed as young persons in elective offices or appointed to serve, we need them like they need us because we are young and vibrant.

“Our aim of gathering young people is to be able to spur , motivate them and illuminate their mind ,it’s going like a festival where notable public speakers are going to come to speak and motivate the youths on how to better their lives.

“Its an opportunity for men and women who had made a giant stride in business and politics to come and speak on some of the good things that governor Ayade has done and still doing.

“We are also going to be inspiring ourselves. We are expecting three to fifty thousand individuals who would come from far and near to gather for the youths summit,Oden stated.

In his remarks,Director General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency CR-PHCDA Dr Janet Ekpeyong, stated that the crowd that they would mobilize would be a large one for the young people to speak in one voice.

“Ayade has given us opportunity which we have leverage on it. We are going to be having the largest gathering of young people who will be drawn from the swamps of Bakassi to the hills of Obanlikwu for the mega youths summit.

Vanguard News Nigeria