By Providence Adeyinka-Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has disowned claims that it seeks to regulate tax practice, among others in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, explained that it approached the National Assembly for the amendment of its enabling Act where a public hearing took place at the House of Representatives, Abuja on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

READ ALSO:Iké Udé’s exploration of African beauty in Washington

He said that the Institute was only seeking to enhance the professional competence of its members in view of the dynamic nature of the profession, to keep them abreast of new developments, enable them function better in the Public Interest and compete favorably with other professionals globally.

He added that this would enhance the economic growth and outlook of Nigeria in attracting the best investors to the country, help provide employment for Nigerians, increase the country’s international rating on transparency and ease of doing business as well as curb corrupt practices in the country, among several other benefits.

Kumshe stated: “We wish to inform all stakeholders that ICAN does not want to regulate tax practice in Nigeria. ICAN only seeks its members to continue to practice tax as they have been doing right from 1965. Tax has been an integral part of accounting right from inception in Nigeria and globally.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to assure other allied Professional Bodies that ICAN is not planning to take over their responsibility, we are only interested in regulating our members practicing the different arms of the Accounting profession as it obtains in other climes.”