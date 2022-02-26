.

–Keeps mum over rumoured governorship ambition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad and immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar ( rtd) has said that he was on a mission to boost formal trade relations between Nigeria and Chad.

Abubakar who spoke to journalists during the opening of the Kaduna Trade Fair on Saturday, however, declined to answer questions on his rumoured ambition to vie for the governorship of Bauchi state, saying ” we are here for Trade Fair.”

The former air boss who said he had brought in a delegation of Chadian businessmen to discuss and explore areas of possible collaboration between the two countries at the Trade Fair, was optimistic that such endeavours would go a long way in promoting international trade relations amongst the 2 countries.

According to him, “…it’s exciting. What the world is looking at is global competitiveness and that’s what the theme of the Trade Fair is about.”

“It is all about restrategizing for Nigeria economy to have that competitiveness that is required.”

” So it’s a very exciting day, I want to commend those that organised it, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce and I hope they will take advantage of other areas and try to see how we can mobilize people to be part of it .”

“It’s an excellent arrangement…and I expect like I said we have a delegation from Chad that are so excited here and have seen the opportunities here. We hope that they would take full advantage of the opportunities.”

” That engagement…the engagement they’ve made since they came in will really help in promoting formal trade between Nigeria and Chad,” he said.

Speaking further, the Ambassador said in Hausa that ” ..this is gladdening. “

” This is the first time that we are coming with a delegation from Chad to see those things that could be of advantage to their citizens.”

” We are also hoping to invite Nigerians to Chad so that they would see those things that could be useful here. This is of immense advantage. “

When asked about his ambition to contest the election, he simply said …”no….this is about Trade Fair.”