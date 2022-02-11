Some entrepreneurs who bought a piece of land from the Asojunola Family at Araromi Village, Abijo G.R.A Lekki Peninsula have said they are not land grabbers, but people who legitimately acquire the piece of land in question.

The investors including Akeem Akintunde, Onyx Global Investment Limited, Biodun Nola, Isiaka Nola, Abubakar Mayaki and Retired ASP Angame, in an interview, alleged that the solicitor to the Idogun Oloko Family, Biodun Adeyemi in a newspaper advert called them land grabbers.

The advert also alleged that these investors deployed members of the Nigerian Police Force from Mopol 63, Ikorodu, and thugs to besiege the land.

However, Akintunde, who spoke on behalf of the other investors said, “We are not land grabbers, we are investors, we bought the land from Asojunola family. We didn’t invite Mopol and thugs to come to the land. The people there are members of the Nola family who sold the land to us and we did not demolish any building, we met two uncompleted buildings on the land and these buildings are still there, we didn’t demolish any of them. We only cleared our land with caterpillars.

“The Biodun Nola mentioned in the advert is the Baale of the place while Isiaka is the head of the Nola family. Both Idogun Oloko and Asojunola are branches of a family. If there is any issue, they should let us discuss it, why are they tarnishing our image?”

He explained that they bought the land from the Asojunola family in October 2021 in their companies’ names for their clients.

“It was when we wanted to take possession that they said they sold the land together, 20 years ago.

“We were called together for a meeting, we had the first meeting on phone and the second on the site but these other people didn’t show up. At least if everyone comes to the table, the truth would come out but they refused to, only for them to go to the media and place a full-page advert that we are land grabbers.”