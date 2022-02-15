The CEO of Clairhub Entreprises, Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, has hinted at an expansion of the business concern across Nigeria, starting with Lagos State.

“With time, which could be anytime soon, I’d be setting up an office in Lagos,” he affirmed.

Clairhub, one of the leading crypto trading enterprises in the country in the past year, has become the favourite for most public figures and diehard crypto fans.

“That is because we treat our customers like family,” said Okeke.

According to him: “We help customers to swap crypto to naira or vice versa and we help also in sending money across Asia or Europe. A lot of Nigerians want to send bank deposits to other countries, this is an area of specialty where Clairhub is the clear leader.”

Okeke, whose stock has risen as a digital asset and portfolio manager, avowed that with the cryptocurrency gaining traction globally and domestically, especially among young Nigerians, it is important to provide training and enlightenment about the dynamics of cryptocurrencies and the basics of trading in crypto.

“This is another area where Clairhub has been of service in the past few years. There are presently a lot of naive crypto buyers in big cities needing some basic education that will shield them from losses and online hackers. It is for this reason that Clairhub is working on expanding our services to big city centres.”

In the meantime, Clairhub Entreprises, Okeke maintains a Whatsapp chat group where daily information is disseminated.

“Our goal in 2022 is to ensure that our customers become prosperous and more adept at trading crypto, and more than ever before our team is putting in double commitment to ensure we provide 100% satisfaction for everyone that transact with Clairhub,” Okeke declared.