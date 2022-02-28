Chief Executive Officer of Pillarcle Groups, Nworie Cyprian has stated that his business was established out of a keen desire to address gaps in the Nigerian business landscape. He added that Pillarcle aims to become a template others follow.

According to him: “Pillarcle is a value driven empire, diversified into certain sectors of businesses, where we believe we can maximally utilize our massive wealth of resources in people, research, experience and expertise garnered over the years to navigate effectively, make profits and create a template for others to follow, these various business sectors include: crypto currency, real estate, loan, constructions, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and more.

We are here to provide excellent service, make positive impact in whatever industry we step into by building, scaling and ultimately multiplying what we have built so far whilst aiming to become a template for others to study and follow. We adopt futuristic approach in our endeavours; valuing tomorrow and its potentials more than the happenings of today and the traditions of yesterday. I have been to many countries and it has helped me to understand the impact we need to make in order to sustain our relevance and add value to humanity”.

Nworie who also doubles as a medical practitioner is the first among five children of Mr Okechukwu and Amaka Nworie .He hails from Nomeh Unateze Nkanu East Local Government Area Enugu state.

On his educational background, Nworie said: “I gained admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka to study medicine. Then to University of Applied Sciences Amberg, Germany. I am at the verge of starting my master’s degree in the United Kingdom”.

He also noted that his love and value for humanity made him become a medical doctor.

“I am not just a business man, I’m also a medical doctor. I have great love for this discipline because of how I value humanity; I have always wanted to be a life saver from childhood and that is why I did not just stop at BSC, rather hoping to further my master’s in public health as I mentioned earlier. My life’s motto is one body and one spirit”.