By Moses Nosike

Mrs. Hanatu Adamu Enwemadu Esq, is the Team Lead/Head of External Relations of A Mother’s Love Initiative; a non-governmental and non profit making organisation that advocates for the psycho-sociological well-being of the African Child etc.

In this interview, she reveals why the organisation is into advocacy for the psycho-sociological well-being of the African Child, the importance of early intervention and its benefit to the society. Excerpts:

Tell us what Mother’s Love Initiative is all about?

A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLi) is a non-governmental organization that advocates for the psycho-sociological well-being of the African Child, the development of an ideal family within the African society and changing the narrative of the African child. Principally, we conduct our activities through the use of media advocacy, and psycho-social interventions using social media platforms, radio, TV, institutional/community support services and professional counselling with the end objective of raising the standards of an ideal, balanced and happy child in Africa.

We intend to provide preventive and remedial interventions to individuals and families raising a child to ensure that the child is stable and balanced in order to make the child useful for self, for family and the community resulting in the rebirth of hope for a happy future. This will be achieved through our core values which tend to promote motherly love in our immediate and distant environments; advocate the rights of a child to play across all boards and systems, encourage resourcefulness by supporting creativity and innovation, embrace collaboration with relevant stakeholders and take full competitive advantage of its opportunity.

Who are your targeted audience?

Our targeted audience are children in school and the ones on the streets, both low, middle and high incomes class. Other set of people are the parents, teachers, caregivers and government.

What do you want to achieve in our society with Mother’s Love Initiative?

Creating awareness on the need to raise a stable family and balanced child in Africa. Providing support services to individuals and communities who have psycho-social problems in Africa.

Since you started, what level of awareness have you created?

At the beginning of our campaign, we gave more attention to running advocacy virtually through our online channels via social media and our websites because we had some legal restrictions as an NGO at that time. At present, we have engaged all critical stakeholders at the child, family, school, community, state, national and international level using media advocacy (press conferences, paper publications, radio and TV engagement), research and psycho-social interventions with in-school children, university students, adults as either parents or key informants on the hurried child syndrome.

We have several publications in mainstream newspapers, we have videos on our websites and social media channels, our followership on Instagram is at over 18k, the Lagos State Government and its ministries is aware of our plights, and several calls have been placed to our office concerning the Hurried Child Project.

What are the challenges you are facing since you started?

Well, there are general challenges and specific ones. The general ones include the challenge every NGO face in getting established and gaining the right momentum for the sake of sustainability. We do not have sponsors yet, so you will agree that funding is a key challenge. Also, getting registered with the relevant agencies has been challenging but so far, we have performed well at the state level.

We hope to overcome the challenges at the regional and national level before the end of 2022, by God’s grace. The specific challenge relates to the issue we are tackling- the hurried child syndrome and practices which is a global problem. It is like fighting a cancer that can mutate into so many forms to survive. This means that all stakeholders have to show interest and stay committed to curbing the syndrome which is difficult because from the economic viewpoint, certain stakeholders are benefitting from hurried child practices, e.g private schools, corporate organizations and the elites in the society. It took us over 5 years to make a solid case for the African child and we still have a lot of education and sensitization to do in order to increase the acceptance and engagement of all key stakeholders into the project.