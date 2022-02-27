Nigeria’s first indigenous radio station, Wazobia Fm, has announced its plans to celebrate the resilience of Lagosians through its grassroot initiative tagged “Wazobia Suya.”

This is in a bid to strengthen the spirit of communal relationship across the grassroot population of Lagos State while also creating a platform for them to air their opinions on issues that deal with the country’s overall socio-economic development.

‘Wazobia Suya’ is a social-driven campaign that seeks to encourage the inclusion of the grassroot population on issues that deal with the nation’s development in entertaining ways. This initiative seeks to accomplish the goal of social inclusion at the grassroot level by entertaining people with ‘suya’ at diverse entertainment spots across Lagos State while they engage in discussions around national issues alongside Expensive and Solid AC, who serve as the presenters for the “Evening Oyoyo Show” on Wazobia FM.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Femi Obong-Daniels, the General Manager of Corporate Communication for Wazobia FM, noted that “Wazobia Suya” is an initiative that seeks to provide an entertaining platform aimed at fostering social inclusion among the grassroot population of the country, particularly in Lagos State.

“We, as a brand, understand the essence of creating an enabling environment aimed at promoting social inclusion across the grassroot population of Lagos State in entertaining ways. This is because we recognize that the grassroot plays a critical stakeholder in the socio-economic and political development of the State, including the nation at large. It is on this backdrop that we flagged off the “Wazobia Suya” campaign, which would be driven by Expensive and Solid AC, in order to foster the spirit of communalism while we appreciate the support they have displayed towards the brand over the years.