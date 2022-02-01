The rising payment gateway integration and Fintech Company, WATU has appointed the popular PR and Showbiz Expert, Ayo George as one of it’s latest brand Ambassadors.

An elated Ayo George was full of commendation for the Fintech Company. He said “it is a rare privilege to be listed as a brand ambassador today in Nigeria. It definitely means you are doing something right. The lesson here is that whatever it is you are doing, keep doing it because the world is watching. I am particularly excited that myself and a son in the industry, Ademola Ajibola, popularly known as ATA are co-ambassadors to WATU.

“Demola and I come a long way, and we are now succeeding together as father and son. The Fintech Company offers a voting platform that we believe is the best in terms of everything. The app is user friendly and voting processes are seamless. The platform also offers a wide range of services including Point of Sales, energy purchase, and savings wallets. We recommend the app for every millennial and upwardly mobile youth in Nigeria, as we continue to focus our gaze on the African market.

WATU Managing Director, Olumide Omotosho said “the choice of both Amb. Ademola Ajibola and Amb. Ayo George was very intentional. We see what they have been doing and we know they are worth their salt. They have been strategic partners to WATU before now and we believe this new collaboration will further strengthen the bond. We have no doubt about their capacity to represent our brand well”, he concluded.