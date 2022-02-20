By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, through its Central Forecast Office has alerted the public, particularly some Northern cities on the possibility of experiencing dust haze as early as the “the evening of today (Sunday).

According to Prof. Mansur Matazu, Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, some cities in Northern Nigeria are likely to start experiencing gradual deterioration in horizontal visibility as a result of dust haze.

READ ALSOOur NASS appraisal is creating a class of distinct, performing senators, reps — Epia, OrderPaper ED

“Fresh dust plume has been raised at its source region (Faya Largeau in Chad

Republic). This is expected to advect into the country and reduce horizontal

visibility,” a statement signed by the NiMet boss read in part.

According to the statement, dust haze is expected to intensify before the end of the day over most parts of the Northern cities, horizontal visibility “should further deteriorate from the evening as thick dust haze should be observed over the Northern cities, keeping visibilities to 1000m and below over places like Maiduguri, Yobe Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna.”

Consequently, road users and people with respiratory problems are advised to exert caution. Flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators “are advised to pick up

their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the

Northern parts of the country,” the statement added.