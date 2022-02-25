Warri Stadium

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has described All Progress Congress APC in Delta State as an uninformed Party.

Ossai who disclosed this on his Facebook page noted that the statement signed by the State APC Director Of Publicity, Dr. Omene Odafe Wilson about Governor Okowa abandoning Warri township stadium is laughable.

He said Omene Odafe must be uninformed and unconscious to have made such a statement.

“The fact is that Governor Okowa being a sport lovely governor never abandoned Warri township stadium.

The area housing the Warri stadium is currently being drained to ensure that it is not flooded whenever it rained and it will be a waste of funds by the government of Delta State if the area is not drained.

The stadium was never abandoned but will be in good shape when the drainage is completed.

The same uninformed APC will be the same people who will come out, later on, to castigate the governor for reconstructing the Warri Stadium without solving the flood issues surrounding the stadium and warri city.

You will agree with me that as a result of Governor okowa investment in sport, delta has been doing great exploits in sporting activities.

Governor Okowa is passionate about promoting sporting activities through sports development and need to be commended.

As a result of Governor Okowa’s efforts, today delta is doing well in sporting activities.

I must commend Pastors Korede and his lovely wife Esther Komaya together with the Master’s Place International Church, Effurun for their services toward the beautification of Warri stadium even as the state government continues solving the flooding challenges facing Warri and the reconstruction of the Warri stadium at the end of the ongoing draining work.” he said.