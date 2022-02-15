By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC Nigeria, has announced the release of results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for Private Candidates, 2021 – Second-Series, stating that Twenty Five Thousand and Eight, 25,008 candidates representing 48.61 %, out of a total of fifty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Four, 51,444 candidates, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan while announcing the results on Monday, noted that of the above WAEC results, 49.07% male and 50.93% female candidates.

He added that a total of One Hundred and Thirty One (131) candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs who partook in the WAEC examinations also have their results been released.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Areghan expressed delight over the successful conduct of WASSCE pro-bono for candidates in the South East who were initially hindered to write some subjects due to insecurity.

Breakdown of the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021 – second-series results:

According to the Head of Nigeria National Office, WAEC, the examination which took place from November 12, 2021, to Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and was conducted at the same time in the five members countries including Nigeria had the same international timetable.

His words:” A total of Fifty Two thousand, Nine Hundred and Seven Three (52,973) candidates registered for the WAEC examination. Of the number that registered, Fifty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Four (51,444) candidates sat the examination.

“I also wish to report that a total of One Hundred and Thirty-One (131) candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination. Out of this number, Ten (10) were visually challenged, Nine (9) had impaired hearing; Eight (8) had a low vision; Four (4) were spastic cum mentally challenged, and Three (3) were physically challenged. All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

‘The results of these candidates have also been processed and are being released along with those of other candidates.

“Of the total number of Fifty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Four (51,444) candidates that sat the examination, Twenty Five Thousand and Twenty Six (25,026) were males while Twenty-Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighteen (26,418) were females, representing 48.65% and 51.35%, respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, Forty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty-Four (49,584) candidates, representing 96.38% have their results fully processed and released while One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty (1,860) candidates, representing 3.62% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

” Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

Based on performance, Areghan explained that the analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the Fifty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Four (51,444) candidates that sat the examination:

“Thirty-Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty-Seven (32,637) candidates representing 63.44 % obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics), out of which Fifteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Two (15,832) were males and Sixteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Five (16,805) were females, representing 48.51 % and 51.49%, respectively;

“Twenty Five Thousand and Eight (25,008) candidates representing 48.61 % obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, Twelve Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Two (12, 272) i.e. 49.07% were male candidates, while Twelve Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Six (12,736) i.e. 50.93% were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99% and 39.82%, respectively. Thus, there is an encouraging 8.79% improvement in performance in this regard.

” Again, the WAEC results of Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty-Eight (3,968) candidates, representing 7.71% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.

“The WAEC Committee’s final decisions will thereafter, be communicated to the affected candidates.

“Candidates who sat the examination are now free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

“The WAEC Result Checker PIN and Serial Number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Identity Photo Card used during the conduct of the examination. ” He said.

