Vstar MA Pushed big songs like Rema Calm Down, Maryokun ft Victony Holy Father, Fireboy DML ‘s Peru, Mohbad Feel Good, to claim the number 1 spot on iTunes chart Nigeria with ‘You Alone’.

This song claimed the number 1 spot on its first day of release, it has also Claimed several numbers as many more people continue to discover this great tune. Vstar MA who is real names are Adewumi Victor Moses, started his career as a choir in church when he was very young.

The love sound hit was produced by Vstar MA himself and promoted under his record label ‘Grace Boy Records’.

Following the successful release of his first EP titled “God Only” a Gospel project which he claimed to use to put his journey to the music world in the hand of God after the change of his former name(V-star Kofoshi), The Fast-rising Afrobeats star Vstar MA compels our ears to salivate and heart to Melt with his hot new love sound titled ‘You Alone’ which is doing fantastically well in the music market as we speak.

Making Love comes alive to the reality that has no Ending, Vstar MA create a love sound that made a girl know how special she is to him, with his first two lines of his chorus, ‘Girl I want to make you Happy, Give you loving every time you need’. ‘You Alone has a love emotion vibe. You would fall in love with this hit single at your first listen.

Vanguard News Nigeria