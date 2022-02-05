.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Daddarar village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State has been attacked early hours of Thursday by terrorists, killing the village head, five others while abducting another five residents of the community.

The source who informed Vanguard of the attack said, “the hoodlums killed Magajin Yangayya, Alhaji Jafaru Rabiu, along with his house help, Mansir Danye, and five others before disappearing with five persons to their hideout.”

The source also disclosed that the bandits in the attack went from house to house, rustled animals and robbed the people of their valuables.

Confirming the attack, SP Isah Gambo, spokesman of Katsina Police Command said five people were killed, including the village head while one person is still missing.”

While narrating the ordeal, Isah said: “Bandits, carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded the village around 11:30 pm (Wednesday) shooting sporadically.

“On arrival at the scene of the attack, the DPO in the company of some military personnel engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and chase them away while trying to escape with some people and animals. One woman is still missing from the attack.”

SP Isah attributed the recent surge in attack experienced in the state to the ongoing military operations in Sokoto and Zamfara which is causing the criminals to flee to Katsina.

However, he assured that security operatives are working round the clock to see how to contain them.”

