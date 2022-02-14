The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency through the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Monday explained why it declared the Suspended Commander of the IRT, DCP Abba Kyari wanted and backed it up with video evidence.

NDLEA said DCP Kyari is wanted for being one of the leaders of a Cartel of Drug Barons operating the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria network noting that several instances of his intervention to free arrested Cocaine and Heroine suspects with US dollars and compromise seized hard drugs among NDLEA operatives suffice.