Victory Osayi Airuoyuwa, a software engineer with over 10 years of combined experience in the software and IT industry, and the Founder and CEO of Retenvo Limited has become an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

The serial entrepreneur made the announcement recently through a letter made available to pressmen.

“It’s with great pleasure to announce that on the 10th day of February 2022, I officially became an ECOWAS YOUTH AMBASSADOR, a recipient of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity from WEST AFRICA (ECOWAS) YOUTH COUNCIL,” the letter reads.

“I’m honoured to be part of the council serving at the commanding height of all youth movements in West Africa.

“Special thanks to EYC President/Chairperson, H.E. Amb. Emmanuel S. William for this great honour and recognition.

“From this day, feel free to address me as Amb. Victory Osayi Airuoyuwa,” the letter states