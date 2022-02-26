By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The founder of Zeeting Engineering Limited, Nigeria’s Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, Robert Azibaola, has described as memorable his choice as the “Innovator of the Year 2021” by Vanguard Media, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers.

Mr. Robert, whose firm is assembling state of the art equipment at the Idu Industrial Hub in Abuja for the production of trucks and spare parts for the aviation, oil and gas industries, said the honour done by Vanguard to him and his company would constantly remind them of the imperative to do something significant to change the technological landscape of Nigeria and reduce its reliance on equipment importation.

“I must say that we receive this award from Vanguard, which came as a big surprise but huge excitement to us as company because we did not know about it and was not even aware that our modest effort to add value to Nigeria and its people was being monitored by the respected newspaper,” Robert said while receiving his notification letter for the prestigious award coming up later in the year.

“I thank you for this award, which is an indication that our work is being recognized. I also appreciate you for recognizing Zeetin’s contributions to the technological development and advancement of Nigeria.

“This award will certainly spur us to pursue our passion for Nigeria’s technological development, machine production and job-creation through export of technology,” Robert stated.

Vanguard’s Editorial Board Chairman, Nnana Ochereome, who presented the award notification letter to Robert, in company with the Northern Region Editor, Soni Daniel and Business Editor of the paper, Emeka Anaeto, explained that the philosophy behind the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.

