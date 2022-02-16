Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank, operated by VFD Microfinance Bank at a soiree organized by TrueFlutter for African singles showered lucky winners with fabulous gifts to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The event tagged: ‘’TrueFlutter Love Fest’’ sponsored by Vbank brought together over 150 singles and customers of the bank to socialize, mingle, and meet potential partners was held at the luxurious CCX Lounge in Victoria Island on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Asides from the exciting gifts, the highlight of the day was the unveiling of two lucky singles as star prize winners of a Spa ticket and a Dinner ticket for two at a prestigious facility on the Island.

While Abel M. Ebube won a Spa ticket, an elated Miss Henrietta Idim won a Dinner ticket for two at the Ohuru Gourmet of the prestigious Boardroom Apartment, Lekki, Lagos, with all-expense paid by Vbank.

Addressing participants, Vbank’s Brand Strategist, Olufemi Olasope congratulated the lucky winners while also stressing that more fabulous gifts could still be won even after the event.

He said: ‘’Vbank as a responsible organization is committed to making everyone feel loved. It’s important to know that you could still stand a chance to win fabulous prizes after this event. To be eligible, download the Vbank app and maintain a certain level of activity. So, I urge you to remain active with the app, continue to pay your bills, buy airtimes, send and receive money, and enjoy more exciting features on the app.’’

Launched on March 25, 2020, VBank is a next-generation bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank. The digital bank has onboarded over 500,000 individuals and businesses and processed transactions worth billions on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria. VBank can be accessed on all iOS and Android devices.