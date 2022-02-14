By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Great Minds International, GMI, a humanitarian and interventionist organization, Monday, showered cash gifts to petty traders at Kwale Main Market, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State as part of activities marking the 2022 Valentine’s Day celebration.

International president of GMI, Great Onwuenwosi Chidulem, said the gesture was aimed at redefining the popular but erroneous belief of what St. Valentine’s Day stands for, stressing it was not all about erotic love as most people believed.

He said: “our own humanitarian day is February 14 every year when we show and share humanitarian love to mark the Valentine’s Day. We try as much as possible to go out to redefine what St. Valentine’s Day stands for, because what comes to mind for most of us is the erotic kind of love rather than humanitarian love.

“Great Minds Int’l was founded on 27th December, 2013 with the primary objective of humanitarianism with offices in the UK, America, Asia and Africa.

“In 2016, we visited Orem Orphanage home in Ughelli and shared love with orphans, we visited Okere Correctional Centre, Warri, in 2017 and gave inmates moral lessons and shared love, we visited Oleh Central hospital in 2019 where we offset outstanding medical bills of patients and shared items to them, we visited Bomadi last year and lectured pupils at Esenaebe College and shared sanitary pads to teens among others.

“Today, we’ve come to Kwale market to share the same humanitarian love with traders, we selected fifty traders randomly and gave ten thousand naira each to support them in their businesses, and we advised them to make profitable use of the money.

“There’s a limit we can do alone for now and we call on the public, especially the like minds, to partner with GMI because our vision to help humanity cuts across all continents”.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Ma Josephine Odaroro, a vegetable trader, thanked members for their benevolence and prayed God to bless them richly.

1. Members of GMI at Kwale Main Market on Valentine’s Day

2. President of GMI presenting cash gifts to Ma Josephine Odaroro