By Funmilayo Ajidahun

The eight years old (8), little Miss Nigeria Ambassador, Queen Joan Emesomiade Kasimu, has reached out and donated assorted materials to The Arrows of God orphanage in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Queen Joan, who is an advocate of ‘Speak up Initiative’ , stormed Ajah Area in Lagos, with her entourage and donated several items which include: provisions, toiletries, foods and drinks to the orphans in a bid to celebrate Valentine’s day. Valentine is a day mapped out globally to celebrate love.

However, the convener of the outreach, Queen Joan, in her speech, stated that the outreach tagged “say no to bullying“, is aimed at “contending against any form of bullying and ensuring that every Nigerian child enjoys the full protection from bullying and bullies in respective of your physical function and regardless of your gender, race or social status “.

In an interview with the press on the sidelines of the celebration, she stated that the outreach was to show the orphans love and a sense of belonging.

In her words: “Today we celebrate love and I have chosen to celebrate it with The Arrows of God orphanage, which I believe will go down in history as a day the children in need of love, care, and affection by a fellow child have decided to extend the arm of generosity towards them”.

Concerning the theme of the outreach, she advised other children to speak up whenever they are treated unjustly.

”When you are molested or abused, speak up. Children are the leaders of tomorrow and for them to be heard, we have to speak up”, she said.

The parents of the initiator, Mr. and Mrs. Kasimu, who little Miss Nigeria Ambassador, referred to as her major sponsors hinted that this is not the only project they have at hand, but have other projects ahead of them.

Mrs. Kasimu emphasised; “ Joan loves giving and that is what inspired the outreach “. She advised parents to always give listening ears to their children in other to avoid bullying.

Mr. Michael Odukpo, the Assistant head teacher from Queen Joan’s school, Delphi International school noted: “the children are the leaders of tomorrow and that is why we need to protect and guide our children. “We should do everything possible to make their future bright”.

He admonished the orphanage kids not to look down on themselves as there is a lot they can achieve.