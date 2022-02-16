By Gabriel Olawale

The Producer of Pillions Hangout with Bikerz, Mr. Awomolo Opeyemi has called on all lovers and enthusiasts of power bikes to join them in a fun-packed event as part of activities to celebrate the festival of love.

Speaking ahead of the programme slated for 19th February in Lagos, Opeyemi said that the event tagged ‘Pillions HangOut with Bikerz’ aimed to promote business patronage and love within the power bikers’ community and by extension non-bikers through social interactions and business networking to harness the biking social capital.

He said that the programme will also promote safe riding, create a platform for expansion of social capital base and help power bikers to know the business side of one another, and encourage business patronage through business networking and promotions.

“The event will start 10 am with a novelty drag race around Freedom Park to entertain Lagosian after which another set of activities will kick off with the announcement of various riding clubs upon arrival and discussion on businesses owned by bikers inside freedom park to encourage business patronage amongst fellow bikers.”

Corroborating his views, President, Alimosho Bikerz Motorcycle Club, Akinsola Akinseye said that this year’s edition is unique as it showcases millions and bikers, “Pillions literarily means passenger seated behind a biker. However, in this respect, it goes beyond the literary meaning to include all bike enthusiasts and lovers, and fans.

“It will interest you to know that lot of business owners, managing directors, entrepreneurs, and other professionals are in the teaming biking industry. Am talking of motorbikes popularly referred to as power bikes. The social capital that exists in this closed circuit cannot be over-emphasized. No doubt, to own these aerodynamics-designed motorbikes costs some whooping bucks as well as its maintenance.

“Some call the riders dare devils due to the speed and risk involved in such extreme sports but for some, it is their escape to freedom on two wheels while for some it is the adventure of being able to travel to see so many places and keep so many beautiful memories of nature through pictures and videos. So, to see every rider as a daredevil could be relative. However, we won’t shy away from the fact that it is being regarded as an extreme sport.

Road Captain, Ride Your Ride Motorcycle Club, Ope Rotifa said that the event is an indigenous one and as such, all sponsors are strategically selected as they represent Nigeria with their brands, “We are particular about growing Nigeria by aligning with Nigerian brands.”

“The event will feature power bikes quick fix, exhibition, and merchandise, power biker talent show, the introduction of power biker of the year 2021, talk on safety and defensive riding among others.”