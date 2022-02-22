.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma, has tackled the former Director-General of the Progressives Governor’s Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, for allegedly revealing that he (Uzodimma) was plotting for Vice Presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Governor reacted through a statement to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Lukman statement last Monday has angered Uzodimma, who described Lukeman as a PDP mole in APC.

According to Uzodimma, “The former Director-General of the Progressives Governor’s Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he is a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) mole in the midst of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Lukman, who recently hurriedly resigned his appointment as DG of the PGF to avoid a pending sack over an alleged unbecoming demeanour has continued to run his mouth in ways that suggest that his sojourn in the midst of progressive politicians in APC was nothing but a design to spy on the Party in the interest of his co-conspirators in the opposition PDP.

“In Monday, February 21, Lukman was credited by a section of media to have accused some respected APC Leaders, including Governors, of holding the Party captive and working with Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) against the February 26 Convention that has been postponed to March 26.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored Lukman if he did not have the misfortune of bringing the name of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State into the picture of his thoughtless and careless statement.

“Interestingly, perhaps except for His Excellency Dapo Abiodun, three of them – His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, His Excellency Yahaya Bello and His Excellency Hope Uzodimma – are all aspiring to become Presidential or Vice-Presidential candidates,” Lukman reportedly said.”

“It is obvious that Lukman had been engaged by enemies of democracy to deliberately discredit respected APC Governors and Leaders like Uzodimma just because their selfish political permutations are not working out.

“Even when Governor Uzodimma, barely two weeks ago, came out to distance himself from any Presidential contest, Lukman would deliberately overlook that to make insinuations that were borne out of hatred for Governor Uzodimma due to the latter’s rising profile in APC and the trust his colleagues have reposed on him because of his many years of experience in politics and sincerity of purpose,” Uzodimma said.

Reacting, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COESYL, led by President Goodluck Ibem, has insisted that what the Igbo stand strong in the struggle to actualise was the position of the president of the country and not the Vice Presidential position.

According to COESYL, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone saddled with the responsibility of speaking for our people, make bold to say that what we want as a people is the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Vice President.

“We are aware that some mischievous politicians within the zone are making selfish personal interest to shortchange the good people of South-East by reason of the office the think the occupy and might want to betray the people by accepting to be a running mate to a northern Presidential candidate in 2023. Such person or persons are not speaking or representing the collective interest of the people of South East, but are totally on their own.

“We sound a note of warning to all political gladiators and political leaders from the zone not to dare accept any Vice Presidential slot from a Northern candidate. If anyone dares to disobey the collective decision of our people on this matter, such person or persons will have him or herself to blame because he will be declared persona non grata in the entire South East no matter his or her position or standing in the society, even if he is a sitting governor.”

