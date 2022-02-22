THE United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On, yesterday, announced the official opening of the 2022 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge, which will provide up to $100,000 in blended finance to each selected enterprise.

The Rockefeller Foundation, the anchor partner of the recently launched Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, is also providing support to the All On Hub for the program.

“We remain extremely encouraged that the challenge is able to fund another cohort of strong winners in spite of a continued challenging COVID environment,” said Wiebe Boer, CEO, All On.

“Eight of the 13 winning enterprises in 2021 include women in leadership roles, and we hope to see this number grow this year.”

The annual challenge is a multi-year partnership that identifies and helps scale innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The challenge is delivered through a five-year partnership between USADF, a founding member of the U.S.-led Power Africa Initiative and an independent U.S.

Government agency established by Congress to support and invest in African-owned and led enterprises, and All On, a Nigerian impact investing company seeded by Shell that invests in off-grid energy solution providers in Nigeria.

Entering the final year of the recently expanded five-year partnership, the parties will jointly provide funding to 100 percent African-owned and operated small and medium enterprises that improve energy access through off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and gas technologies.

The challenge has awarded funds to 37 companies to date, totaling $3.7 million in blended finance. Since iits nception, the challenge has impacted an estimated 16,000 people, including 4,000 smallholder farmers, through clean energy.

“Insufficient energy access has stifled economic activity, private investment, and job creation in Nigeria, all of which is needed to lift more than 100 million people out of poverty there and set them on a path to prosperity through improved livelihoods,” said USADF President and CEO Travis Adkins.

“We’re proud that this force multiplier partnership serves as a model for supporting African enterprises in finding innovative and cost-effective ways to deliver clean energy to underserved and marginalized communities across Nigeria while combating climate change, consistent with the Paris Agreement and sustainable development goals.”

A key difference in the 2022 Challenge will be a focus on the intersection of agriculture and clean energy, an even more targeted focus on productive use applications than in previous years.

“We are extremely proud of the continued success of the collaboration between The Rockefeller Foundation, the newly launched Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and the All On Hub,” said Joseph Nganga, Managing Director of GEAPP in Africa.

