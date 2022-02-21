US warns of possible targeted killings should Russia invade Ukraine

The U.S. has warned the United Nations that it has credible information about the possibility of serious human rights violations should Russia invade Ukraine.

U.S. ambassador to the UN, Bathsheba Crocker wrote to Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, outlining details of “disturbing information”.

“We are deeply concerned about Russia’s continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine, it already occupies and have every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive,” Crocker said in the letter.

The letter alleged that Russia is planning targeted killings, kidnappings, unjust detention and the use of torture targeting those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine.

“Specifically we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukranians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” she said.

The U.S. also warned it believes Russian forces will use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilians.

The U.S. did not disclose its sources for the information.

Russia has repeatedly denied plans to invade Ukrainian territory, despite the massing of around 150,000 troops along the country’s borders, according to Western intelligence.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria