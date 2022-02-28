By Chioma Obinna

Ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day, the US Consulate, the British High Commission, and the Canadian High Commission is partnering with one of the country’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, on its 2nd edition of its Glass Ceiling Conference themed “Break the Boardroom: Nigerian Women Taking Business Leadership.”

The conference is designed to discuss peculiar issues that deal with female inclusion across the Nigerian socio-economic and political ecosystem while also proffering possible solutions to the already identified problems in order to promote gender inclusivity nationwide.

The Glass Ceiling Conference, which is billed to hold on March 6, 2022, is a platform designed to x-ray the issues of female inclusion, particularly, within the nation’s business and political landscape with support from the US Consulate, the British High Commission, and the Canadian High Commission.

This aligns with the global celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD 2022) which focuses on recognising the immense contribution of women and girls around the world as well as highlighting their efforts to build a sustainable future for all.

The keynote address will be delivered by Efe Ukala, the Founder of ImpactHER, due to her desire to support the businesses of women across the African continent.

Speaking on the upcoming conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim, noted that the Glass Ceiling Conference is a platform that seeks to drive discussions around women empowerment to bridge the gender business gap within the Nigerian socio-economic terrain.

“We, as a leading brand, recognise that Nigerian women play a critical role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. This is because research findings from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics indicate that 41 percent of women across the country own businesses that could either be regarded as SMEs or MSMEs.

It is on this backdrop that we plan to support the businesses of Nigerian women by coming up with practical solutions that address the challenges encountered at the various stages of the business ownership cycle,” he said.

Corroborating his views, the Group Brand Manager, Nigeria Info, Sandra Ezekwesili, said the station was at the forefront of championing socially-driven initiatives that seek to contribute to the empowerment of Nigerian women across all regions.

“We, as a brand, understand the need to champion the advocacy of women empowerment across the country.

“This is because we have recognised the fact that Nigerian women play an integral role in contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country, particularly at the grassroots level.

“We believe the Glass Ceiling Conference will serve as a viable means to address the pain points of Nigerian-business women as well as provide them valuable business tips that could upscale their business operations,” she said.

