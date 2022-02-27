…says rare act of courage by Uromi youths is commendable

The Edo State Government has extolled citizens of the state for the growing synergy with security agencies to ensure that the state remains unsafe for criminals.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Adaze Emwanta, who gave the commendation, urged more Edo youths to key into the community-driven security architecture of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

Emwanta said: “Every crime is local and this explains why Governor Obaseki has designed the state’s security architecture with community participation and inter-agency collaboration as the focus.

“For the first time in the history of our dear state, we have seen robust collaborations among the police, the military, vigilante groups, local hunters, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), members of the Public Works Volunteers scheme (PUWOV), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), community groups and individuals.

“Our youths in Uromi who rose to the occasion on the day of the robbery incident to block the escape route of the criminals deserve our praise for the rare act of courage they displayed.

“The robbers we learnt had to abandon some of the stolen money, vehicles, and other items and fled the town on motorcycles.”

The commissioner added: “As a government, we are closing the gap between our people and government policies through a series of communication activities and we are seeing the result as demonstrated by our people in Uromi and elsewhere who liaise with the government and security agencies daily to keep our communities safe.

“One of the greatest legacies the Obaseki administration will leave behind is community ownership of the projects, policies, and programmes that the governor and his team are delivering daily to Edo people and residents.

“We promised people-centric and community-driven governance and we are delivering exactly what we promised.”

As the police and other security agencies intensify the search for the robbers, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu, the Edo State Commissioner of Police told journalists on Friday that about N37 million carted away by the armed robbers and five cars suspected to have been used by them were recovered at a bush where they were abandoned.