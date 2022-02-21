The Urhobos in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have unanimously pledged unalloyed support to Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for his exemplary leadership as the South-South and Delta state leader of the All Progressives Congress.

At an enlarged and well-attended meeting of the Urhobos of Warri in APC Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State held on Sunday, 20th of February 2022 at BB Hotel, Deco Road, Warri, the Urhobos also pledged to mobilize both party and non-party faithfuls towards full actualization of the APC project of taking over Government House Asaba in 2023.

In the communique after the meeting signed by Gabriel Okandeji and Dafe Okoloko, on behalf of the Urhobos of Warri in APC Warri South Local Government Area, they also passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors, on Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his outstanding Leadership and his practical commitment to the delivery of democracy dividends, and on leader of Urhobos of Warri in APC, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for his leadership and commitment.

The Urhobos of Warri in APC Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State held an enlarged, very well attended meeting today, Sunday, the 20th of February 2022 at BB Hotel, Deco Road, Warri.

The meeting deliberated on a wide range of contemporary issues and resolved as follows:

(1) That the Urhobos in APC Warri South local government area have unanimously resolved to give 100 percent support to our Delta State and South-South Leader, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and to mobilize both party and non-party faithfuls towards full actualization of the APC Project of taking over Government House Asaba in 2023.

(2) That we congratulate the New Delta State Executive Council of our Party ably led by Elder Engr Omeni Sobotie and pledge our full and complete Solidarity.

(3) That we will mobilise to deliver our Urhobo Wards in Warri South Local Government Area for the APC in all the Elections holding in 2023.

(4) That the Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly is our Constituency and is predominantly (90%) comprised of Urhobo Wards. Accordingly, we will do everything to ensure that the Constituency is appropriately represented in 2023.

(5) That the Urhobos of Warri in APC at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on (a) our amiable President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors (b) Our Delta State and South-South Leader of our Party APC and Deputy Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his outstanding Leadership and his practical commitment to the delivery of democracy dividends and (c) Our Leader of Urhobos of Warri in APC, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for his leadership and commitment.