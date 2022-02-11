By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following a rapid intervention by security operatives, who received a distress call, a kidnapped nursing mother and her child were rescued on Friday after serious battle between the operatives and the gunmen.

The mother, her baby and 2 other persons were earlier kidnapped by the gunmen in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that “in the early hours of Friday, gunmen attacked the Tudun Mun tsira village of Zangon Shanu, Samaru in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State”

“They kidnapped a nursing mother and her baby.An elderly man, Mallam Abubakar Garba Aliyu and his son, Salim Abubakar, were also taken away.”

“Abubakar and his family relocated to the area recently. Today he was kidnapped,” a local said.

“The gunmen who rode motorbikes were many. They took over the area with their guns from the back side of the University.”

“Initially, we thought they were from kasuwar Da’a axis in Giwa Local Government Area which is close to us.

“They kidnapped the nursing mother and her baby at Tudun Mun Tsira village before proceeding to Hayin Liman where they kidnapped Alhaji Abubakar and his son.”

Journalists are still waiting for reaction from the authorities on the sad development.

Vanguard News Nigeria