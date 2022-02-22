By Sufuyan Ojeifo

He is unassuming and urbane. He is also sedate but highly fecund. His mien anywhere he goes is writ-large as it bears his trademark sartorial elegance.

Yet, he is characteristically unobtrusive. His gait and speech mannerism combine to paint a composite picture of a rare politician, not as much of the jesters, pretenders, carpet baggers, transactional leaders, and deceivers who have taken over the political terrain and have unconscionably violated the pristine nature of politics, which was from the outset an instrument for aggregating activities of governments, politicians and/or political parties and disaggregating the benefits of the social contract that exists between the government and the governed.

He has consistently proved that public service, whether through civil service instrumentation or through orchestration of politics, is a trust, which finds anchorage in the public perception of leadership accountability as circumscribed in governance.

Welcome to the world and apt deconstruction of the existential values of George Akume, former two-term governor of Benue State, a three-term senator, and Nigeria’s current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

In his close political circles, he is understandably referred to as the “just George,” a judge, indeed, no pun intended, of good conscience.

His sagacity and capacity to deploy the same in utilitarian benefits of followers and associates in political engagements, apparently drawing from his background as labour relations pseudo-intellectual, are simply phenomenal.

This, largely explicates the ease with which he understands tendencies, behavioural patterns, peculiarities of the disparate personas that congregate around and relate with him in the constantly-changing shapes, contexts, and contents of real politics and politicking.

It is to his credit also that he was able to embrace sociology as a course of study to construct, deconstruct and reconstruct the society, the humans in it, and their conditions. The intricate knowledge derived from the intercourse between academic exertions and workplace experience had prepared George Akume for public service and politics.

In a recent piece, which I penned, entitled: “Why APC should settle for Akume as national chair”, I had called for a re-enactment of the defunct Third Republic scenario where Edo State and the Esan ethnic nationality produced the national chairmen of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, the late Chief Anthony Anenih and the National Republican Convention, NRC, Chief Tom Ikimi, a development that pigeonholed the determination of political contestation of national magnitude in a local context.

The political battle and direction to which the pendulum of victory would swing were somewhat decided from that cusp. Charity, according to an aphorism, begins at home. Anenih’s SDP trounced Ikimi’s NRC in the Edo enclave and the defeat was escalated to the national. My proposal was informed by the fact of Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s emergence already as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The possible emergence of Akume as APC’s national chairman will create a feeling of de javu- a rebirth of a path once treaded. Both of them are of Tiv ethnic nationality in Benue State. The determination of the outcome of the battle for 2023 general elections can crystallise from that North Central enclave.

Let me quickly underscore a critical point that was not contained in the piece referenced supra: whereas, a PDP governor is in Benue, a time will come when a supremacy contest will erupt between the governor and the national chairman to the discomfiture of the party.

Historical precedents are many to validate this assertion. But for Akume, there will be no APC governor to contend with in the build-up to the 2023 general elections. This, at least, for now, is beneficial and helps the party leadership in the state, working in tandem with the national chairman, to focus on the most important schema- winning the general elections, especially the presidential seat.

APC still has time to ponder on this. So far, it has not foreclosed the possibility of an Akume option, going by feelers from the APC governors’ meeting held on Wednesday night (February 16, 2022) in Abuja that the position of national chairman had been zoned to the North Central.

That significantly narrows the field and the number of aspirants to five, to wit: Senator George Akume (Benue), Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger), Malam Saliu Mustapha (Kwara), and Mohammed Etsu (Niger). It is clear that the party needs a consensus national chairman that will build on the legacies of reconciliation, stability, and political accommodation of the Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

The party needs a just man with good conscience, a man with the audacity of purpose, inimitable equanimity, profound solemnity, huge respect, and team spirit to oversee its activities in an era of transition from one administration to another.

Although no man is perfect, I make bold to posit here that George Akume approximates these virtues. Born on December 27,1953, in Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, Akume’s political trajectory and voyage have been as eventful as they come. Those whose palm kernels had been cracked for them by the benevolent spirit should learn to be humble.

Akume has remained humble about his accomplishments. That is a good leadership lesson that inspires loyal followership. Akume actively participated in the formation of the PDP in 1998, contested the election on the party’s platform, and emerged as governor of Benue State.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2003. In 2007, he was elected into the Senate to represent Benue northwest Senatorial zone on the PDP platform.

In 2011, Akume moved to the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN. He was re-elected and became Senate Minority Leader. In 2015, he was returned to the Senate for the third term, among other strategic appointments.

As a Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs since 2019, Akume has without a doubt had a phenomenal political voyage.

As it were, he is on a flight in search of an opportunity to render service to his political party-the APC-at the highest level: whether he is beckoning on the position of the national chair or the position of national chair is beckoning on him, as long as there is consensus ad idem or a meeting of minds by the APC apparatchik that takes him into consideration as a perfect fit for the chair, he will certainly be home and dry.

Ojeifo, a media professional, wrote via [email protected]

