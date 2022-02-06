By Lawani Mikairu

Aviation workers unions, namely, National Union of Air Transport Employee, NUATE , Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professional, ANAP, have threatened to ground flight operations nationwide on Tuesday, 8th.

According to Comrade Ocheme Aba , General Secretary, NUATE, Comrade Frances Akinjole , Deputy General Secretary , ATSSSAN , the Ministry of Aviation and the aviation agencies have refused to implement the Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustment since 2019.

According to the union leaders, aviation workers have been directed to commence total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday 8th of Feb, 2022.

The unions leaders said: ” Our Unions variously issued ultimatums to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the six aviation agencies over the vexed issues of failure to release negotiated Conditions of service of the Agencies since 2013 and non-implementation of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment since 2019. All the ultimatums expired 31st January, 2019 without the demands being met in any form.”

“The meeting called by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the same 31st of January, 2013 did not resolve the issues as there was no clear assurance from the Ministry/Managements’ delegation towards meeting our genuine demands.”

“In the circumstance, our Unions are left with no choice than to take the next obvious step. In this regard, all aviation workers are hereby directed to commence total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday 8th of Feb, 2022 unless, and until, otherwise directed in this same manner.”

“May we advise the managements of FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NIMET, AIB and NCAT, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to avert this huge crises by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that our twin demands are met.”

“Accordingly, all branches and State Councils of the undersigned Unions are to commence joint and individual mobilisation of aviation workers nationwide and ensure total compliance with this directive in all stations of operations of the six aviation agencies without fail.”

“By this notice, all airlines, ground handling, aviation security/logistics, in flight catering, and other aviation related businesses as well as the travelling and general public are hereby notified that aviation services will be unavailable as from the given time until the issues are fully resolved.”