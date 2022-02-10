By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities(ASUU) University of Ilorin branch on Wednesday observed Work free day ahead of the planned strike in order to sensitize the stakeholders.

When Vanguard visited the university yesterday, Lecturers stayed away from classrooms ,a development that distrupted the ongoing Rain semester examinations.

Vanguard reliably gathered that examinations that were earlier slated for Wednesday were shifted to Thursday while those of Thursday were postponed till Friday.

However, in a statement signed by the ASUU Unilorin branch,made available to Vanguard, Professor Moyosore Ajao Chairman and Secretary, Professor A.G Olatunji stated that, the development became imperative in view of the negative attitude of the Federal government on the agreements reached with the ASUU.

The statement reads, “After giving further information about the negative attitudes of government towards the faithful implementation of the MOA signed in December, 2020 before the suspension of the last strike; that is, to sign and implement the renegotiated conditions of service (salary increment) for university lecturers and to adopt UTAS as the medium of payment of salary of academic staff members of the university, the branch resolved to uphold its earlier position of total, and indefinite strike as the position of the branch.

“There and then the Congress resolved that, the branch is fully ready, prepared and mobilized for strike action, members in the course of strike action will be upright, stand firmly and persevere against any form of intimidation or harassment from any quarters (The government, the university administration etc.)

The statement added that, “On the 9th day of February is declared a work free day for all members of the union in the branch and that no member will take on any official assignment for the day;

“The branch will utilize the work free day to further mobilize and sensitize the public about the justification of the proposed action and to imply on the Nigeria government to be responsible, do the needful and avoid a situation whereby Nigeria universities will be closed down again.

“After resolving on the above, motion of adjournment was moved and seconded accordingly and the meeting was called off”.

The leadership also reminded the Congress of the branch resolution in the last congress with respect to government attitudes towards their salaries and allowances, renegotiation and adoption of UTAS.

The ASUU reiterated “the commitment of branch executive towards our common goals as lecturers and the fact that the union has promised that another congress will be called before the next NEC meeting to affirm the earlier position taken by the Congress”.