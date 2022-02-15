By Ike Uchechukwu

Fresh facts have emerged about the 400 level Philosophy student of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Effiom Paul, who climbed the 60ft stadium floodlights tower to protest the dilapidated U.J Esuene stadium.

Findings by Vanguard showed that Paul who climbed the Floodlight tower on Thursday to protest the dilapidated state of the U.J Esuene stadium, was high on hard drugs, and his earlier claim of being “moved by God” was the effect of the illicit substance he took in the early hours of that fateful day.

An impeccable security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that after Paul was rescued by SP Abdulhameed Awodi and his AKCS squad, he was taken to their command for profiling.

“Upon examination, it was discovered that he was not really stable, and this was contrary to reports and allegations by the Student Union President of UNICAL that he was being detained by the police, he was actually going through examination.

“After a cursory look and observation, the police discovered he need medical examination , he was then taken to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, where he is currently being admitted and various tests carried out to find out the exact substance he took and further treatment administered.

Vanguard gathered that Paul as at the time of filing this report, was still unstable as he was still complaining of pains in his chin and jaw as well as visibly unstable.

Vanguard further learned that the result of his test will be out soon to ascertain the exact substance he has been taken for better treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo told Vanguard on telephone, Tuesday that it was unfortunate that many young people have taken to ingesting different illicit substances without dangerous consequences in their health and general wellbeing.

Irene said after medical examination by experts at their end, they noticed that Paul was not really in a stable condition and their finding proved he was on hard drugs.

“He took something that “pushed” him to climb that tower of about 60 ft, he didn’t climb to steal anything or kill himself, but his actions were scary as well as disturbing, so after profiling and examination, he was referred to Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Calabar road, and he has been there for six days now.

“This is the reason why we have zero tolerance for illicit drug sale or use in any form or quantity and we go after drug dealers, peddlers to nip this kind of ugly incident in the bud, if not for the timely intervention of Dragon Squad, only God knows what would have happened.

“We are glad he was safely brought down by our men from that height unhurt, we want us this medium to further warn those in the line of business of drugs, especially those selling in the corners of the streets, and unregistered drug outlets, to desist from such, they are causing more harm and cutting short the destinies of young promising Nigerians,” Ugbo warned.

