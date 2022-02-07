Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), have denied a report that students of the institution staged a protest over the death of their colleague due to negligence after he was taken to hospital.

The University, in a statement issued on Monday in Benin by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said the alleged incident was not recent and should be disregarded.

Urging the media, especially the online media to avoid sensationalism in their reportage, Ehanire reminded the practitioners of their social responsibility of ensuring peace and stability of the society.

