His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and Pro -Chancellor of West Coast Internatioal University of Science, Technology, Management and Art Inc. in USA, associated with government regulated universities worldwide and online operations and Vice Chancellor of Crown University International Inc. in USA which is teaching and research hospital campus based in Santa Cruz province in Argentina with official partners at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation as well, has notified and declared that one of the worldwide well – known Indian educationist, distinguished mathematician and statistician Prof. (Dr.) Vishwa Nath Maurya from Lucknow has been appointed as a distinguished Professor & Dean (Research & Development /Academics /Faculty of Science and Technology) at Crown University International Inc. New York, USA.

Aremu further announced that Prof. (Dr.) Vishwa Nath Maurya has vast experience of over 24 years in different senior academic and administrative capacities of Professor, Head of Dept., Dean Academics and Director of Institute, Controller of Examinations and Head Examiner of Central Evaluation in several premier Indian and foreign Universities including the University of Fiji, Fiji Islands (Australian Continent): Copperstone University, Kitwe Zambia (South Africa): K.L. University Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (NACC, Govt of India accredited A++ grade University): Singhsnia University Rajasthan,: Mody University of Science and Technology, Sikar Rajasthan,: Oriental University, Indore, Madhya Pradesh: U.P. Technical University, Lucknow (Now renamed as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lko.), and CSJM University, Kanpur, India. Since 2019 Prof. VN Maurya is contributing as an Accreditation Commission Member of International Accreditation Organisation (IAO) Houston, USA.

Prof Maurya has published his doctoral and post doctoral research papers over 150 scientific research papers and references books in worldwide reputed and peer reviewed Asian, American , European, Australian and African international journals and publishers.

Prof Maurya accomplished his B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D degree from Indian NAAC accredited University – Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad /Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and he accomplished also his MBA degree in Computer Science from an American University – Newport University, California, USA.

His post doctoral D.Sc.(Doctor of Science) Thesis was published in 2013 in the form of reference book by Scholar’s Press, Germany while Prof. VN Maurya was serving as Head of Dept. of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of of Fiji, Fiji Islands in South Pacific Region of Australian Continent.

Instead of working as a distinguished Professor Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya has contributed significantly as Editor- in-Chief and Chief Guest Editor of several Indian and American peer reviewed International Journals including American Journal of Computing Research Repository, American Journal of Biological and Environmental Statistics, Journal of Mathematical Sciences and Applications, Applied Mathematics and Physics etc.

Instead of above, based on his tremendous scientific research contribution and profound knowledge Prof. Vishwa Nath Maurya has been invited as Speaker and an active Member of different research & scientific committees of worldwide several international conferences organised by globally reputed organisations – IEEE, World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology (WASET) Italy, Institute of Research Engineers and Doctors (IRED) USA.

In recognition of his significant scientific research in multiple disciplines and worldwide academic contributions in scientific community Prof. VN Maurya has been honored by more than two dozen prestigious national and international awards including Bharat Gaurav Award, Rashtriya Shiksha Ratna, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award, International Distinguished Scientist Award, Life Time Achievement International Award, Kohinoor Personalities of Asia Award, Asia – Pacific Who’s Who, Emerald Who’s Who in Asia Award, Asian American Who’s Who, Intellectual of the Year Award, Asia’s Who’s Who in Men and Women Achievement Rising Personality of the Year, Famous India Nation’s Who’s Who award etc.

The Vice – Chancellor Prof. Sir Aremu Bashiru further notified that the appointment of Prof. Vishwa Nath Maurya for Distinguished Professor & Dean at Crown University International Inc USA has been approved after following the selection process and the academic, research and administrative responsibiliies in multiple core areas of Academics, Research & Development as well as Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology has been given to Prof. VN Maurya in recognition of his adequate educational qualifications, relevant knowledge and vast experience.